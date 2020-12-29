COVID-19 vaccine will be free for insured Nevadans

FILE – Registered nurse Allison Miller administers one of the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations at UW Medicine Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Seattle. Several states have been told to expect far fewer doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in its second week of distribution, but the reason remains a mystery as the company said Thursday, Dec. 17, that its production expectations remain unchanged.(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The COVID-19 vaccine will be free of cost for insured Nevadans, including those insured through Nevada Health Link and Medicaid, the state Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday.

State agencies and medical providers are working to provide the vaccine at no cost to residents. They will update communities across Nevada about how, where and when a COVID-19 vaccine will be available.

Individuals who do not have health insurance are encouraged to visit the state health insurance exchange to see if they qualify for free, local assistance from a certified broker or navigator.

Nevada Medicaid, the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange/Nevada Health Link and the Division of Insurance (DOI) have provided the following information on how each type of patient will be covered if they choose to get the vaccine.

Privately insured:

Earlier this year, the DOI passed both an emergency and permanent regulations to ensure there would be no out-of-pocket costs to Nevadans’ covered by health insurance for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

Consumers who have coverage with individual health plans, small group plans, large group plans, and catastrophic plans will be covered to receive the COVID-19 vaccine without any co-payment, co-insurance, or other form of cost-sharing, including the cost of administering the vaccine.

Nevadans who are insured by entities not regulated by DOI may still be covered to receive the vaccine by federal law, Nevada Health Response noted.

For questions regarding health insurance coverage, contact DOI’s Consumer Services via email at cscc@doi.nv.gov or call 888-872-3234.

Insured through Nevada Health Link:

The vaccine is free for Nevadans insured through Nevada Health Link plans.

Nevada Health Link is the only place Nevadans can qualify for subsidies to help offset the costs of monthly premiums.

All plans offered through the exchange cover the 10 “essential health benefits,” including pre-existing conditions and all COVID-19-related diagnosis and treatment.

Consumers must enroll in a plan by Dec. 31, 2020, to have health coverage effective on Jan. 1, 2021. Anyone who enrolls between Jan. 1 and Jan. 15 will have coverage effective on Feb. 1, 2021. For more information, click HERE, or call 800-547-2927.

Medicaid recipients:

Nevada Medicaid covers all vaccines that are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) as a preventative services benefit; this includes the COVID-19 vaccine. All Nevada Medicaid recipients will have COVID-19 vaccine coverage. The vaccine will be provided at no cost to recipients who are eligible or enrolled in Fee-for-Service or Managed Care. Nevada Medicaid also covers COVID-19 testing and medically necessary treatment. To apply for Nevada Medicaid, click HERE.

All health insurers are prohibited from imposing cost-sharing or medical management techniques to restrict access to COVID-19 screening, testing, or vaccines, according to Nevada Regulation 054-20.

People who are insured and are charged for COVID-related services should report the case to the Nevada Insurance Commissioner and the case may be referred for investigation. Click HERE to file a complaint.

The state Department of Health and Human Services contributed to this story.