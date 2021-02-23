COVID-19 vaccine second dose appointments running smoothly at convention center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People tell us they had no issues getting their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Las Vegas Convention Center Tuesday. It was a big contrast to recent delays crews faced while battling a computer glitch.

8 News Now stopped by the convention center, and those we spoke with say they are relieved to be getting their second shots.

“You know what, I think I feel more emotionally happier than physically,” said Lillian Shworles. “It’s been long awaited for someone who is on the go continuously, but we went by what the CDC guidelines.”

Many say they did not experience any side effects from the pain but were glad to have this pandemic nightmare behind them.

“I went through within five minutes,” shared Bonnie Allen. “I’m in a wheelchair, and they had a special area. I came in, and I was done within five minutes.”

Priscilla Garvin told us, “I will keep wearing a mask, but I do intend to see family once I’ve had the second vaccination and the additional time has passed and my family members have it, as well. We will definitely be getting together. And yes — we are going to hug.”

That was the same answer many people gave as they walked out, anxious to reunite with their loved ones.

The Cashman Center, Southern Nevada Health District’s main office and the convention center are the current second dose sites.