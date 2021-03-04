COVID-19 vaccine-related scams are up 300% on websites: Here are 5 Tips to protect yourself

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the country and world is trying to move in the right direction of battling the coronavirus pandemic with efforts to get people vaccinated, criminals are looking for ways to scam.

A new study by Check Point researchers is warning the public to watch out for vaccine-related website scams. Researchers for Check Point said it documented a 300% increase in vaccine-related domain registrations within the last eight months. The number of websites deemed dangerous has increased by 29%, Check Point says.

To help users stay protected against vaccine scams, Check Point is issuing the following five tips: