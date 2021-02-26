COVID-19 ‘vaccine hunters’ jump onto ‘waste lists’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In an effort to get the COVID-19 vaccine immediately, 8 News Now has learned many are searching for locations with leftover vaccines. From what we’ve seen, so-called “vaccine hunters” are having much success with “waste lists.”

Waste lists are derived from vaccines leftover from no-shows, happening at Cashman Center and pharmacies around town.

We’re told people will show up at 8 a.m. at Cashman and ask to be put on the list to potentially get the vaccine later in the day. Then, they come back around 3 p.m. and see what’s left. They do go down the priority list of those waiting, starting with older people.

There are Facebook groups, and people are posting success stories.

Kristy Cramer says she heard about the waste lists through a Facebook group. She showed up Thursday morning and got lucky.

“Several times, the National Guard came out and said, ‘we are not going to have enough for everybody,’ but we kind of just hung out and stood around,” Cramer recounted. “And we showed up at 3 o’clock, and at 4:10, they said everybody is getting in, so at 4:20, I had my vaccine, and 4:40, I was on my way home.”

Casey Hayes says his wife found multiple wait lists.

“She got us on lists at Sam’s Club and Walmart just by calling. And also, she got us in a Facebook group called ‘Vaccine Hunters,’ and through that, we found out about Cashman,” he shared. “We came yesterday, and there were no extra. Today, they said to come back at 8 in the morning, and we got on the list.”

The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) tells us when a certain amount of vials are open, they have to be finished off. They will give them to who they can on the property, but do not have a wait list.

Vaccine hunters are also telling 8 News Now some pharmacies have wait lists, but those can take a few days to be called. You need to make sure to answer your phone, as they are not leaving messages.

We do want to tell you none of these lists are a guarantee, but if you have time time, it’s worth a try.