COVID-19 vaccinations open to all Nellis AFB beneficiaries

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — All Nellis Air Force Base beneficiaries can now sign up for an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the USO building on site.

Those interested can make an appointment online or call (702) 653-2273 followed by option 9, option 1, option 1.

Nellis AFB says beneficiaries receiving first doses will get Pfizer.

The COVID shot line is also open at the USO building for walk-ins Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS) opened vaccinations to serve more people on April 9, allowing anyone who served in the military, regardless of age, as well as spouses, caregivers and other beneficiaries to receive the vaccine.

