COVID-19 vaccinations begin for Gov. Sisolak’s eligible office staff

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — COVID-19 vaccinations have started for Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office staff in Northern and Southern Nevada. They are in the “Continuity of Governance” group, which recently became eligible.

Staff in Northern Nevada started receiving vaccines on Feb. 25, with Carson City Health and Human Services leading the charge. Opportunities for them will continue until all eligible individuals who want it are vaccinated.

Eligible Southern Nevada staff started scheduling appointments this week. The Southern Nevada Health District is organizing their opportunities.

The Governor’s Office says this is being done in accordance with the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Playbook, which notes this group is within the “Frontline/Essential Workforce” prioritization lane. The office also says an internal evaluation was conducted to determine eligible individuals.

Sisolak has not yet been vaccinated, although he is eligible due to his age and occupation. His office says he will announce where and when he will receive it in the near future.