COVID-19 vaccinations available week of May 3 at Palace Station, other pop-up sites

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More vaccination clinics are popping up across the Las Vegas valley as local officials work to make the vaccine easily accessible to those who want it.

On Thursday and Friday of this week, Palace Station will operate as a vaccination site from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Those interested in being vaccinated should enter near the race and sports book on the west side of the property and go to the second-floor meeting rooms.

The site will offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. CLICK HERE TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT. Click “Schedule An Appointment” and follow the prompts. Select the date you want and continue to follow the directions to select the location. For assistance scheduling a vaccination appointment, individuals can call 1-800-401-0946.

Three other vaccination sites will be operating in the city of Las Vegas next week. These sites include:

Cragin Park (984 Hinson St.) May 4-6, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day Moderna vaccine Those attending this site should look for Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Department vehicles and a large tent. Register for an appointment HERE.

(984 Hinson St.) Rafael Rivera Community Center (2900 Stewart Ave.) May 4, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and May 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pfizer vaccine Register for an appointment HERE.

(2900 Stewart Ave.) East Las Vegas Community Center (250 N. Eastern Ave.) May 5, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Moderna and Janssen vaccines will be offered No appointment is needed for this site

(250 N. Eastern Ave.)

For a full list of mass vaccination sites, along with pop-up clinics, click HERE.