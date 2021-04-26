COVID-19 vaccinations available Tuesday at the Mexican Consulate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In efforts to make the coronavirus vaccine more widely available to members of the community, pop-up vaccine clinics are being set up across the Las Vegas valley. This includes a clinic at the Mexican Consulate on Tuesday.
The city of Las Vegas and the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) are teaming up to provide the pop-up site on April 27. Vaccines will be administered from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Consulate is located at 823 S. Sixth Street.
The site will administer the two-dose Moderna vaccine. Those interested in getting a vaccine should schedule an appointment.
How to book a vaccine appointment:
Select the date you want
- Select the date you want
- Continue to follow the prompts to select the Mexican Consulate
