COVID-19 vaccinations available Tuesday at the Mexican Consulate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In efforts to make the coronavirus vaccine more widely available to members of the community, pop-up vaccine clinics are being set up across the Las Vegas valley. This includes a clinic at the Mexican Consulate on Tuesday.

The city of Las Vegas and the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) are teaming up to provide the pop-up site on April 27. Vaccines will be administered from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Consulate is located at 823 S. Sixth Street.

The site will administer the two-dose Moderna vaccine. Those interested in getting a vaccine should schedule an appointment.

How to book a vaccine appointment:

Click here and then click “Schedule An Appointment” and follow the directions

and then click “Schedule An Appointment” and follow the directions Select the date you want

Continue to follow the prompts to select the Mexican Consulate

To locate more vaccination sites throughout the city, click here.

8 News Now has also compiled a list of vaccine sites and more information about Nevada’s vaccination efforts.