COVID-19 vaccinations available May 1 at Martin Luther King, Jr. Senior Center

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be available Saturday, May 1, at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Senior Center in North Las Vegas. This is one of many pop-up vaccination clinics being offered across the Las Vegas valley.

North Las Vegas says the site will administer 200 doses of the Johnson and Johnson single-shot COVID-19 vaccine.

Walmart gift cards will be given to those who receive the vaccine during the one-day clinic. Participants will also receive raffle tickets for a chance to win a table and admission for six people to see Grupo Labertino and La Maquinaria Norteña live in concert May 15 at Silver Nugget Casino, the city noted in a press release.

Some walk-ups will be available, but the city strongly encourages residents to make an appointment.

Click HERE or call 1-800-401-0946 to make an appointment.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Senior Center is located at 2420 N. Martin Luther King Blvd., Building B.

This clinic is part of North Las Vegas’ broader efforts to reach under-vaccinated and vulnerable communities and improve access to the vaccine.

To date, North Las Vegas has administered over 75,000 shots as part of its vaccination efforts.

Daily vaccine appointments are still available at the CSN North Las Vegas vaccination site.