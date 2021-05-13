COVID-19 vaccinations available for kids 12-15 at UMC center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UMC is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations to the newly eligible group, kids 12-15, at its vaccination center. Appointments for weekdays can be made here or by calling (702) 789-5160.

The hospital is moving its vaccination center from Encore to the UMC Advanced Center for Health, 2231 West Charleston, over the next few days. The new site is located near UMC’s campus and will open on May 19.

UMC says its Encore site will close at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Over 60,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to the public by UMC since it began vaccination operations.