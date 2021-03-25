COVID-19 vaccinations available at Sun City Anthem Community Center starting March 30

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A COVID-19 vaccination site will open at Henderson’s Sun City Anthem Community Center on March 30. All Nevada residents currently eligible to receive the vaccine may get it at the location.

The Southern Nevada Health District has a list of eligible groups here.

Vaccinations are by appointment only, with timeslots available for first doses from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. March 30-April 2. The site will offer 800 vaccinations per day.

Those who receive their first dose will schedule the second dose appointment during their first visit.

To make an appointment, click here. You may also call the City of Henderson information hotline Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at (702) 267-4636.