COVID-19 vaccination clinics set Monday for Circa Resort, Immigrant Home Foundation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you need to get a COVID-19 shot, there are two pop-up clinics on Monday where you can go.

Circa Resort and Casino will hold vaccination clinics for the public and for employees. That clinic runs from 9-11 a.m. on Monday, and from 3-5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available for people ages 12 and up.

For those that are immunocompromised, booster shots will be available.

At the Immigrant Home Foundation, there’s a vaccination clinic running on Monday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

That’s in the area of Stewart Avenue and Eastern Avenue, inside the Rafael Rivera Community Center.

The clinic will offer all Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.