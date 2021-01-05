COVID-19 Testing: Sites, information to know when scheduling a COVID-19 test

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 12: Spc. Demetrie Barnett of the Nevada National Guard administers a COVID-19 test during a preview of a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking garage of the Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel on November 12, 2020 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The site will open on […]

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the new year begins, Clark County’s COVID-19 testing program is undergoing some operational changes.

The testing program, which began in May, averages about 5,000 tests a day between its three public testing sites – Cashman Center, UNLV’s Stan Fulton International Gaming Institute Building, and the drive-through testing site at Texas Station Hotel & Casino.

Testing is offered to anyone, with or without symptoms, including children and families.

Starting, Monday, Jan. 11, the three sites will implement new changes.

TEXAS STATION DRIVE-THRU TESTING:

The Texas Station site operating in the hotel’s parking garage at 2101 Texas Star Lane, will operate three days a week as a neighborhood strike team site. The site will open at 8 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and will offer approximately 600 tests on a first-come first-served basis as supplies permit. No appointments are available at the site, and no insurance is necessary.

County and Nevada National Guard staff will continue supporting the operation, while the Health District will oversee on-site registration, lab processing of samples and the notifications of test results, Clark County noted in a press release.

UNLV AND CASHMAN CENTER:

The two sites overseen by UMC, UNLV and Cashman Center, will begin requesting insurance information during the registration process.

There will continue to be no-out-of-pocket costs to patients, including the uninsured, but the insurance of patients who have it will be billed in order to recoup some testing-related costs.

UNLV Stan Fulton Building (801 E. Flamingo Road on the southeast corner of University Center Drive and East Flamingo Road)

OPERATES: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays through Thursdays (closed Fridays and Saturdays)

An indoor testing area for those with no symptoms is located in the ballroom on the first floor. Those arriving at the site who are symptomatic will be diverted to a testing area in the courtyard outside the entrance of the building.

Appointments can be self-scheduled through UMC’s website. Those with no online access or limited access may call UMC at (702) 383-2619 to schedule appointments.

Some walk-ins accepted each day on a first-come, first-served basis as staffing allows

Cashman Center (in Exhibit Hall A, 850 N. Las Vegas Boulevard on the north side of the facility off Washington Avenue)

OPERATES: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays (closed Sundays and Mondays)

Appointments can be self-scheduled through UMC’s website. Those with no online access or limited access may call UMC at (702) 383-2619 to schedule appointments.

Some walk-ins accepted each day on a first-come, first-served basis as staffing allows

The county encourages community members to check UMC’s website regularly, as the hospital makes new appointments available on a daily basis. UMC also is asking community members to help prioritize testing appointments for those with symptoms or those who have been exposed to confirmed positive patients.

Face coverings, temperature checks and social distancing are required at check-in at all sites. Along with insurance information, names, birth dates and a contact number are also required as part of the registration process.

Health officials recommend a COVID-19 test for people if you have symptoms of COVID-19 including:

fever, cough, or shortness of breath;

you have been in close contact with someone who has a confirmed or possible case of COVID-19;

you were in a setting where you were exposed to a large crowd and people were not wearing face coverings or maintaining social distancing;

you are planning to visit someone at high risk for COVID-19 illness, including people 65 years of age and older or people with serious medical conditions

The public can visit the testing site calendar on the Southern Nevada Health District’s website for a list of public testing sites and upcoming strike team event dates and locations.