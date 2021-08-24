COVID-19 testing now available at kiosks set up around the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – As the delta variant holds its grip on the nation — and Clark County — the Southern Nevada Health District is opening new testing kiosks across the valley.

These kiosks are designed to limit contact between staff and people who are getting tested.

This is all conducted outdoors underneath a tent.

When you’re done with the test, you hand it over to the person who is on the other side of a Plexiglas barrier.

We’re at the East Las Vegas Community Center by Eastern Avenue and U.S. Highway 95.

These kiosks are also at the Cambridge, Parkdale, and Walnut recreation centers. The Alexander Library also has one.

The kiosk at Eastern and U.S. 95 is bringing more options to people in the neighborhood, especially those who are not able to make appointments online.

A COVID-19 testing kiosk at the East Las Vegas Community Center (Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

It offers free testing to walk-ups and folks who set up an appointment through the Southern Nevada Health District’s website.

It will stay open for the next six to eight weeks, Mondays through Fridays from noon to 6 p.m.

Councilwoman Olivia Diaz represents this ward.

She also sits on the board of the Southern Nevada Health District.

Diaz recommends everyone should get tested — even if you’re fully vaccinated — if you start to feel sick.

“There can be breakthrough cases … milder … so I would say out of an abundance of caution, if you’re feeling symptoms that feel like a flu, just come and get tested. It may be COVID and you just don’t want to be a carrier,” Diaz said.

According to the CDC’s website, the level of COVID transmission in Clark County is still high.

The councilwoman says the east side has been disproportionately affected by the virus.

This kiosk will help frontline workers who get exposed to positive cases and need to get tested.

Now that schools are open, these kiosks will also help students who are exposed and need a negative test before they go back to class.