COVID-19 lingering symptoms, recovery side effects include hair loss

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When it comes to recovering from COVID-19, those affected are in it for the long haul. They’re dealing with side effects long after they’ve recovered from the initial virus.

Lingering symptoms consist of chronic cough, trouble breathing, muscle pain, weakness, and brain fog. But doctors are also still seeing many more patients with hair loss, a phenomenon they believe is related to the coronavirus.

Not only are people recovering from COVID-19 experiencing losing hair — but even people who never got sick are too. It’s due to emotional stress from job loss, financial strain, deaths of family members, or other devastating developments that can strain the body.

“People are just seeing hair, like on their combs, on their pillows on their clothes, on the floor. The hair is just everywhere,” said Dr. Shilpi Khetarpal, Cleveland Clinic.

At the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Khetarpal, a dermatologist, has been seeing 20 to 25 patients a month with significant hair loss, and the problem is not unique to COVID-19. He says any shock can trigger it to the system, physical or psychological, and generally begins two to three months after the trauma has occurred.

“This phenomenon of hair loss is called Telogen Effluvium, and all it means is a large portion of hair that’s normally in the growing phase gets shifted to the shedding phase as a result of some major shock,” Dr. Khetarpal said.

For most people, the hair loss should recover within six months, and a new study shows it’s highly likely older people are being left out of the majority of COVID-19 vaccine trials and other experimental treatments. That’s despite the fact that people 65 years and older make up at least 30 percent of coronavirus cases and 80 percent of deaths.

Most of the people in the trials are in their mid-40’s. The journal of American Medical Association fears it will make it much more challenging to figure out dosing and possible side effects.