COVID-19 is still affecting small businesses; local restaurants plan to reapply for Paycheck Protection Program

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada business advisors say some of the reasons why many businesses weren’t able to secure funding through the Paycheck Protection Program was because they lacked proper documentation, and there was a lot of misinformation. But soon, more help could be on the way.

8 News Now spoke with the director of operations for Don Tortaco Mexican Grill. Rodrigo Ibarra says they may consider applying again.

“When we were applying for the loan, it was mostly because businesses were hurting,” Ibarra said.

According to Ibarra, last year, Don Tortaco Mexican Grill applied for the Paycheck Protection Program, all in an effort to keep employees employed.

“Our options were to save money; we had to cut hours, lay people off and pretty much do things that we don’t want to do. People were already hurting.

The general manager of the West Flamingo location of Lindo Michoacan says he can relate.

“Like everybody else, we felt so heartbroken because our main concern was our employees — what was going to happen to everybody,” said Ninfa Magana – general manager of Lindo Michoacan on West Flamingo.

“At this particular location, 70 families depend on their income from this particular location.

Despite the situation being stressful and having to wait without knowing if they would get the help, Ibarra and Magana say they are glad they applied.

“Having that little relief to help the employees and to keep everything going again, it’s life-saving,” Magana said.

Ibarra says as they look forward to this new year.

“We’re looking to do bigger expansions and stuff like how we do our sales, so like we’re going to need more people to have it function smoothly,” Ibarra said.

Their message to other business owners is that they should be “constantly applying and not giving up,” Ibarra said

“This time, we are more confident because the process is going to be very similar to the first,” according to Magana.