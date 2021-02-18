COVID-19 first Pfizer dose available at Cashman, Desert Pines for people age 65+

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — People 65 years of age and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Clark County, so the Southern Nevada Health District has added walk-in opportunities at Cashman Center and Desert Pines High School. Both locations are currently COVID-19 vaccine clinics for people in the 65+ age group to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

A total of 500 walk-in slots are available each day beginning Thursday, Feb. 18, and it will last through Saturday, Feb. 20.

The vaccinations will start at 8 a.m. and go until the clinic capacity is reached. But keep in mind, walk-ins are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and so is the clinic capacity.

A breakdown of what’s available at Cashman Center and Desert Pines:

Cashman Center

850 N. Las Vegas Blvd.

Exhibit Hall B, Las Vegas, NV 89101

A total of 500 walk-in slots are available each day beginning today, Thursday, Feb. 18, Friday, Feb. 19, and Saturday, Feb. 20, starting at 8 a.m. until clinic capacity is reached.

Walk-ins for Pfizer second dose vaccines are also available Thursday, Feb. 18, through Saturday, Feb. 20, at Cashman for individuals who received their first dose at a Southern Nevada Health District or community partner clinic: https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/vaccine/second-dose/

Desert Pines,

3800 E. Harris Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89110

A total of 300 walk-in slots are available today, Thursday, Feb. 18, and Friday, Feb. 19, starting at 9 a.m. until clinic capacity is reached.

In addition, walk-ins for Pfizer second dose vaccine are available today and Friday, Feb. 19, at the Desert Pines High School clinic for individuals who received their first dose at a Southern Nevada Health District or community partner clinic: https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/vaccine/second-dose/

People who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine and had their appointments rescheduled due to the vaccine shipment delays will still receive their second doses within the timeframes recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is recommended that the second dose of vaccine should be administered as close to the 21 and 28 day intervals as possible. However, based on current guidance, second doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can be administered up to six weeks after the first dose. The vaccines are not interchangeable.

People with questions or who need assistance making appointments can call the COVID-19 helpline at (1-800) 401-0946. The line is staffed seven days per week from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.