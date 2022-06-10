LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The COVID-19 “Community Level” has been elevated to “high” for Clark County, and health officials are strongly recommending that people wear face masks in public indoor places.

The Southern Nevada Health District officials also recommend getting COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots.

“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic is not behind us yet,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District.

The community level was raised to medium a week ago by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The level is based on COVID-19 case rates and hospital admissions.

Hospital admissions triggered the “high” community level.

“As long as the virus is still circulating in our community, there is still the opportunity for surges in case counts and hospitalizations such as the one we are experiencing now,” Leguen said. “When this occurs, members of our community can protect themselves and each other by once again taking the preventive measures we know are effective at slowing the spread of disease. I urge everyone to wear their masks in public places and to stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines.”

People who have symptoms or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 should get tested, and people who are sick should stay home and isolated from others in their household, SNHD advised in a Friday news release.

Those who are at higher risk for severe illness may need to take additional precautions.

This can include having a plan for rapid testing if needed and talking to your health care provider about options for treatments with oral antivirals and monoclonal antibodies.