COVID-19 cases jump at Mojave High School, now at highest in Clark County with 80

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mojave High School in North Las Vegas is at the top of the list for COVID-19 cases among Clark County high schools.

With 80 total cases, Mojave is 14 higher than the next on the list — a tie at 66 among Foothill, Centennial and Arbor View high schools.

In the one-month period between Oct. 15 and Nov. 15, cases grew the most at Shadow Ridge High School, which went from 30 to 49. Mojave and Arbor View were next at 18 new cases in that span.

The Clark County School District tracks cases among students, school staff and central staff on its website.

The north valley is home to three of the four schools with the highest case counts. Foothill is in the far south valley in Henderson.

Here are the Top 20 case numbers by school: