COVID-19 cases at Denver’s International Airport’s Air Traffic Control grounds, delays, cancels flights to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Flights from Las Vegas to Denver were delayed or canceled Tuesday afternoon due to a COVID-19 scare at a section of the airport in Denver. According to the FAA, COVID showed up in Denver’s International Airport Air Traffic Control Tower, forcing a ground stop.

Ground stop that has since been lifted caused flights to be delayed for three hours.

McCarran International Airport’s Flights Schedule

During a ground stop, planes bound for Denver are held at their origins until the ground stop is lifted. According to our sister station, KDVR, reported that at 3:30 p.m. MST, DIA transitioned to a ground delay.

The ground delay was lifted shortly after 6 p.m. MST.

The Air Traffic Control Tower at DIA is scheduled to be cleaned Wednesday from 7-8 p.m. Wednesday. KDVR reports that the FAA said that during that time, controllers will work from an alternative location.