COVID-19 by ZIP code: See how your neighborhood is doing

Maps show cases now, and where they were a year ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The east Las Vegas valley — specifically, the 89110 ZIP code — continues to report more COVID-19 cases than any other area of Clark County.

A comparison to reports from a year ago shows that 89110 has the highest number of cases by about the same margin since the 8 News Now I-Team reported about cases there in February of 2021.

Last year, 89110 had 10,895 cases as the deadliest wave of the pandemic was winding down. Now, with the omicron variant declining fast, the ZIP code has reported a total of 19,259 COVID-19 cases. Those totals are nearly 3,000 cases above the next-highest ZIP code last year and this year.

The area is in Sunrise Manor, a working class neighborhood bounded by Charleston Boulevard on the south, Owens Avenue on the north, Pecos Road on the west and extending to the mountains that skirt the east edge of the valley.

The biggest difference since last year? The ZIP codes that are trailing 89110 have shuffled, with 89031 climbing from fifth to the second-highest spot, while 89108 has dropped to third.

The maps below show how COVID-19 cases have grown, with the top map showing reports from Feb. 13, 2021, and the lower map showing data released on Feb. 17 this year. Hover over each ZIP code to see the number of cases:

The same scale has been used to show how many ZIP codes have reached the level that 89110 reached a year ago.

The Top 10 from last year and this year:

Feb. 2021: 89110 -- 10,849 89108 -- 7,964 89115 -- 7,529 89030 -- 7,428 89031 -- 7,263 89121 -- 7,222 89032 -- 5,868 89122 -- 5,677 89148 -- 5,359 89104 -- 5,297 Feb. 2022: 89110 -- 19,259 89031 -- 16,278 89108 -- 16,239 89115 -- 14,927 89121 -- 14,772 89030 -- 13,375 89148 -- 12,931 89122 -- 12,259 89032 -- 12,215 89147 -- 11,595

COVID-19 cases are reported daily on the Southern Nevada Health District's website, and on the 8 News Now COVID-19 coronavirus topic page.