Congresswoman Susie Lee to host 11 a.m. coronavirus telephone town hall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Congresswoman Susie Lee will host a coronavirus telephone town hall for her constituents on Saturday, Feb. 27.

She will discuss the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package passed in the House, vaccine distribution, school reopening and unemployment benefits.

The town hall will begin at 11 a.m. You can listen it to it live by clicking here.

Rep. Lee will be joined by the following experts to answer questions and provide insight on information surrounding COVID-19 and available resources: