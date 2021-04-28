Concerns surge over Nevadans not completing vaccination process

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Concerns are surging over Nevadans not completing their COVID-19 vaccination process.

According to state and local health officials, 99,000 Clark County residents are eligible for their second dose but have not returned for it. That number includes those who are three to four weeks past their second dose scheduled date.

On Wednesday, 47% of Clark County has received at least one dose of the vaccine, but health officials say the time to act is now.

“We are closing Cashman next week, and some partners are closing their clinics due to lack of demand,” said JoAnn Rupiper, director of clinical services for the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD). “The convention center will be up and running through June, so the time is now to get that vaccine.”

Health officials believe that group of people with pending second-dose appointments have not returned because of fears from a bad experience with the first shot, or lack of transportation to vaccination clinics, among other reasons.

“Many different reasons why they are not getting the second dose. We have some data that may indicate side effects that they experienced, even if it’s not really related with the vaccines but occurred at the same time, they may be less likely to get the second dose,” Rupiper shared.

They say one solution is making vaccine access more flexible, including evening hours and weekend opportunities. Texas Station will be doing a drive thru on May 11.

Officials want to remind the community that you need both shots to have maximum protection against the coronavirus.

One thing that was mentioned at the beginning of the vaccine process was asking people to get both shots at the same location. Health officials tell us that will not matter because there is a surplus of vaccines at Cashman and the convention center locations.