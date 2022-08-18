LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The CDC profile for Clark County shows continued improvement on COVID-19, with the county dropping further into the “low” community level designation on Thursday.

CDC recommendations for “low” community level are simply to stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccinations, get tested if you have symptoms, wear a mask if you have symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19. Wear a mask on public transportation.

The numbers show that the county is making good progress in reducing infections as the omicron (BA.5) variant dominates. Current data from Clark County:

Case rate per 100,000 population: 81.66 (down from 112.85 last week)

New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population: 7.1 (down from 8.6)

Percent of hospital beds used by COVID-19 patients: 2.9% (down from 3.7%)

In the span of three weeks, the county moved from “high” to “medium” to “low” before staying in the low designation this week. And the numbers are much lower than just a week ago.

For the second straight week, the entire state of Nevada is at the “low” community level.

The community level designation is meant to help officials understand the impact of COVID-19 in terms of hospitalizations and health care system strain, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website. It also accounts for transmission in the community. The CDC updates the community level each week on Thursday.