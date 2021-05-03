Commissioners, local celebrities to encourage young adults to get vaccinated in #GetVaxxedNV livestream event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County commissioners and local celebrities will team up on Tuesday to encourage young adults in the community to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Clark County Commissioners Michael Naft and William McCurdy are partnering with The Space and Mark Shunock, host of VGK and Top Rank Boxing, for #GetVaxxedNV, a livestream event aiming to boost the COVID-19 vaccination rate among young people age 16 to 25.

The program will air from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Clark County’s GetVaxxedNV website. There will be a question and answer period moderated by Mark Shunock, host of the Vegas Golden Knights and Top Rank Boxing.

Other special guests include athletes from UNLV and the Las Vegas Raiders, who will talk about their decisions to get vaccinated. Dr. Cortland Lohff, Chief Medical Officer of the Southern Nevada Health District, will also participate.

“It’s important for young people to hear the benefits to them personally of getting vaccinated and to learn the facts from their peers and those they trust. I am pleased to offer events that provide information and address questions through social media channels used every day by thousands of Clark County residents. This event will be fun, fast-paced and informative, and I encourage everyone to tune in,” said Commissioner Naft.

“We are getting closer every day to fully reopening our community after many months of hardship due to the pandemic, but we can’t let our guard down,” he added. “COVID-19 vaccinations are free, safe and effective at keeping the virus at bay. They also are a key in our ability to get back to work, play and all the activities we enjoy.”

The public is invited to tune in to the live stream #GetVaxxedNV event online or through Facebook or Twitter. In-person attendance is limited to 50 people.

The county is offering vaccinations to those who attend. Please email RSVP requests to Katelyn.Ensign@ClarkCountyNV.gov.