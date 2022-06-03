LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As summer travel season begins, the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) advises precautions against COVID-19 as cases continue to increase.

SNHD said Friday the COVID-19 “Community Level” is currently at “medium.” The level was elevated from “low” to “medium” when Clark County’s case rate per 100,000 population moved above 200. It is currently at 255.92, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The rate has increased about 18% in the last seven days.

Washoe County is also at medium “Community Level,” at 221.20 cases per 100,000 population (a 7-day average).

At “medium,” the CDC recommends staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines and getting tested if you have symptoms.

“The health district reminds everyone that they can protect themselves and others by wearing a well-fitting mask in public indoor places, especially those who are immunocompromised or have illnesses that increase their risk of getting seriously ill or requiring hospitalization from COVID-19. People who are at high risk should contact their health care providers if they have questions about whether they should wear a mask or take any additional precautions,” according to an SNHD news release.

SNHD said several vaccine clinics will revise their hours of operation in the coming weeks: