Clark County woman with omicron variant had traveled out of the country, SNHD says

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County woman who was diagnosed with Nevada’s first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant traveled out of the country, according to the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD).

The woman, who is in her mid-20s, is not hospitalized and she is isolating, the health district said.

The details were included in a Friday report released by SNHD that shows she remains the only case. The statistics were last updated on Wednesday, and the first case was announced on Tuesday.

SNHD reports that the woman was out of the country during the virus’s incubation period, and they are identifying contacts, and making “appropriate recommendations” for testing and quarantine. She was fully vaccinated, but she had not yet received a booster shot.

According to SNHD, “The omicron variant will likely become the most common variant in the United States. COVID-19 vaccines remain the most effective measure to protect against serious illness and hospitalization and to reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging. The health district recommends everyone 5 years and older get fully vaccinated, and everyone 16 and older who is fully vaccinated gets a booster dose if they are eligible to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.”

As of Dec. 15, SNHD reports that the delta variant accounts for 95.4% of all COVID-19 cases in the county, with delta plus at 4.6% of the total cases.

As of Dec. 17, there have been 352,695 cases of COVID-19 reported in Clark County. A total of 6,367 Clark County residents have died from COVID-19.

The number of cases COVID-19 among children age 4 and younger is 8,076 as of Dec. 17. The number of cases in children between the ages of 5 and 11 is 18,045.