Clark County to host four pop-up vaccination clinics in coming week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Clark County gears up for the transition to local authority on May 1, they are also ramping up vaccination efforts.
The county is hosting four Las Vegas-area pop-up vaccination clinics over the course of the next week.
You can register by clicking here, or walk-ins are also allowed.
The full list of vaccinations sites can be found below:
- Hollywood Rec Center (1650 S. Hollywood Blvd.)
- Tuesday 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Wednesday 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Jaycee’s Senior Community Park (5805 W. Harmon Ave.)
- Thursday, April 29 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Bob Price Community Center (2050 Bonnie Ln.)
- Saturday, May 1 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.