Clark County to host four pop-up vaccination clinics in coming week

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Clark County gears up for the transition to local authority on May 1, they are also ramping up vaccination efforts.

The county is hosting four Las Vegas-area pop-up vaccination clinics over the course of the next week.

You can register by clicking here, or walk-ins are also allowed.

The full list of vaccinations sites can be found below:

  • Hollywood Rec Center (1650 S. Hollywood Blvd.)
    • Tuesday 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
    • Wednesday 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Jaycee’s Senior Community Park (5805 W. Harmon Ave.)
    • Thursday, April 29 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Bob Price Community Center (2050 Bonnie Ln.)
    • Saturday, May 1 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories