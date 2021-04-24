Clark County to host four pop-up vaccination clinics in coming week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Clark County gears up for the transition to local authority on May 1, they are also ramping up vaccination efforts.

The county is hosting four Las Vegas-area pop-up vaccination clinics over the course of the next week.

#ClarkCounty will have 4 Las #Vegas area pop-up #COVID19 vaccination clinics next week. Register at https://t.co/5hXYGOFCm9, walk-ins also allowed.

▪️Tues. & Wed. 4-8pm,1650 S. Hollywood Blvd.

▪️Thurs 10am-2pm, 5805 W. Harmon Ave.

▪️Sat. 9:30am-3pm, 2050 Bonnie Ln.

You can register by clicking here, or walk-ins are also allowed.

The full list of vaccinations sites can be found below: