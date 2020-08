LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The valley’s largest COVID-19 testing event will begin next week.

Clark County officials announced Wednesday that they will be administering 60,000 COVID-19 tests during their “Stop, Swab & Go,” 14-day drive-thru testing event.

It will run from August 31 to September 18.

The three locations participating in the free testing are Texas Station, Fiesta Henderson and Sam Boyd Stadium.