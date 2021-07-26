Clark County taking cues from businesses as surveys come back in

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Clark County commissioners want to take a deeper look at how businesses that host larger events are doing with the virus.

They plan to look at the results of a survey that was supposed to be done by business owners.

Whether we’re talking about major concerts or a business like a grocery store off the Strip, Clark County wants to see if places like this are doing their part in the fight against COVID-19.

Some people who have events planned in the future are keeping a close eye on what county commissioners are doing.

Sonia Petkewich is the president of the National Association Of Women Businesses Owners (NAWBO).

Their big event is planned for this fall.

“It is an award ceremony where take time each year to recognize women,” Petkewich said.

“I think, like everyone else … the consistent curveballs with COVID,” Petkewich said. “It is constantly changing. And not knowing, you know, which way to go. Making sure people feel comfortable.”

As COVID-19 cases rise and Clark County looks at more mandates, she is anxious to see if changes will have to happen for her event.

“It is on our mind. We want to be able to gather again,” Petkewich said.

Last week commissioners passed a mandate to require employees to wear masks if they work indoors in places where they are exposed to the public.

Part of that mandate was a survey that was designed for businesses that host more than 250 people — like grocery stores and hotels.

“The businesses are to report to us,” said Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom. “It is confidential, but they are basically to tell us how — going forward — hope to make sure that businesses are not spreading the virus.”

He said the survey asks about testing, vaccine information and even ideas from business owners.

The survey will help gather background information, which will be used to help officials as the county moves forward.

He says they want to get a handle on the virus to avoid another shutdown.

“What we don’t want to do is drastically make any changes, first, that are not going to make a difference and, second, can’t be enacted. On the flip side, we don’t want to push our economy backwards,” Segerblom said.

Petkewich says it’s hard to think of more mandates. But she said she understands commissioners are doing what they need to.

“I appreciate the way they are looking at it and I hope they are taking all things into consideration,” Petkewich said.

Commissioners will take a look at survey results and address what needs to happen come Aug. 17, when they meet again. The county could make changes sooner if needed.