Clark County is among eight counties in Nevada where the community level is currently “high.” (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County remains at “high” community level for COVID-19, according to data released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And almost half the counties in Nevada have reached that designation, especially in the northwest portion of the state. Neighboring Nye and Lincoln counties remain at “medium” community level, along with California’s Inyo and San Bernardino counties. Most of Arizona is at “high” community level.

Current data from Clark County shows that cases have fallen, but hospital COVID-19 hospital admissions continue to climb:

Case rate per 100,000 population: 245.86 (down from 245.86)

New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population: 17.2 (up from 16.4)

Percent of hospital beds used by COVID-19 patients: 7.2% (up from 6.9%)

The community level designation is meant to help officials understand the impact of COVID-19 in terms of hospitalizations and health care system strain, according to CDC’s website. It also accounts for transmission in the community. The CDC updates the community level each week on Thursday.

The Nevada Hospital Association continues to assure the public that hospitals are able to handle the current load of COVID-19 patients.

State health officials are watching the emergence of several variants of the omicron virus, including omicron (BA.5), which has quickly become the dominant variant in the state. Dr. Mark Pandori, director of the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory in Reno, said the new variants have been able to elude immune responses better than previous strains.

A study suggests that the variants pose a threat of a new wave of cases because current vaccines and previous exposure to the virus are not stopping the spread of the virus.

Pandori said vaccines might need to be modified to target the variants.

In Wednesday’s weekly reports, Clark County’s case levels declined.