LIVE: Clark County, SNHD launch new campaign to bring COVID-19 vaccine awareness to Black, African American community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County and the Southern Nevada Health District are addressing the disparity in the number of Black and African Americans who have received the COVID-19 vaccine with a new campaign.

The “Back to Life” Vaccine Awareness Campaign will launch Monday, March 22 during a planned 1 p.m. news conference.

Through community events, grassroots outreach, and social media efforts, the county says “Back to Life” will focus on encouraging Black and African American residents to:

Take the COVID-19 vaccine when eligible; Understand the importance of being fully vaccinated; Counter vaccine hesitancy; and Identify barriers that prevent access to vaccinations in some of Southern Nevada’s hardest hit areas from COVID-19.

Members of the newly-created Southern Nevada Black Coalition, made up of medical professionals, elected officials, influencers, business, nonprofit and faith leaders, will be on hand to support the campaign and help Black and African American residents understand the initiative.

Participants in the news conference: