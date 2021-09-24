Clark County schools report 3,000 total cases; Durango High School at top of list

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A dashboard that reports COVID-19 cases within the Clark County School District indicates that nearly 2,000 students have tested positive for the virus.

The dashboard, which updates every weekday with new cases, today hit the 3,000 mark for total cases involving students (1,969), staff, which includes teachers, (835) and central staff (204).

Cases have grown by about 1,000 since Sept. 8, when CCSD hit the 2,000 mark.

See the full dashboard by CCSD here

Durango High School has reported 50 cases, the highest in the school district. Here are totals reported by CCSD high schools with 20 or more cases as of Sept. 24:

Durango High School — 50 Foothill High School — 47 Moapa Valley High School — 45 Mojave High School — 42 Centennial High School — 41 Arbor View High School — 38 Basic Academy of International Studies — 37 Liberty High School — 34 Desert Oasis High School — 33 Green Valley High School — 32 Desert Pines High School — 29 Rancho High School — 29 Bonanza High School — 27 Coronado High School — 27 Chaparral High School — 27 Clark High School — 25 Las Vegas High School — 25 Shadow Ridge High School — 24 Sierra Vista High School — 24 Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts — 21 Spring Valley High School — 21

Middle schools and elementary schools have much smaller enrollments, but several middle schools reported 20 or more cases:

Charles West Middle School — 28 Findlay Middle School — 27 White Academy of the Performing Arts — 24 Cadwallader Middle School — 21 Cannon Middle School — 20

No elementary schools had 20 or more cases.