Clark County reports first known case of India COVID variant

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County has reported its first known case of the India COVID-19 variant, known as B.1.617.2.

The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) says it was identified in a county resident, a woman in her 20s. She reportedly did not travel recently, was not hospitalized and is not vaccinated against COVID.

SNHD says a contact investigation is underway.

This variant is known to be one of concern and was first detected in India.

“We have made tremendous steps in our efforts to stop the pandemic in our community,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, district health officer for SNHD. “However, the identification of another COVID-19 variant is a reminder that while many of us are fully vaccinated and enjoying activities with family and friends again, the pandemic isn’t over, and we must continue to take steps to protect ourselves and other people.”

The health district says data suggests the COVID-29 vaccines currently authorized do protect against most variants.

The following variants have been detected in Clark County so far: