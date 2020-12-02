Clark County reminds public to make appointments as demand for COVID-19 testing increases

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 12: Spc. Demetrie Barnett of the Nevada National Guard administers a COVID-19 test during a preview of a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking garage of the Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel on November 12, 2020 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The site will open on […]

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County is advising the public that as the demand for COVID-19 testing increases, so will the volume at public testing sites, which could make it a little more difficult to get a test.

The county suggests regularly checking UMC’s website for appointments that open up at Cashman Center and UNLV’s Stan Fulton building.

For those seeking a walk-in appointment at Texas Station or other testing event sites, Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick suggests arriving at the test site sooner rather than later in the day.

“As a community, our three public testing sites are conducting about 5,000 tests a day, which is a remarkable accomplishment,” said Chairman Kirkpatrick. “Our goal is to offer as many tests as we can each day and to ensure people get results in a timely manner.”

Since May, Clark County and partnering organizations have conducted almost 375,000 tests as part of its community testing efforts. Testing is free to anyone, with or without symptoms, including children and families.

The public can visit the testing site calendar on the Southern Nevada Health District’s website for a list of public testing sites and upcoming strike team event dates and locations.

UMC is asking community members to help prioritize testing appointments for those with symptoms or those who have been exposed to confirmed positive patients.

More information on the 3 main COVID-19 testing sites:

Cashman Center (in Exhibit Hall A, 850 N. Las Vegas Boulevard on the north side of the facility off Washington Avenue) OPERATES: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays (closed Sundays and Mondays)

Appointments can be self-scheduled through UMC’s website at www.umcsn.com. Those with no online access or limited access may call UMC at (702) 383-2619 to schedule appointments.

Some walk-ins accepted each day on a first-come, first-served basis as staffing allows UNLV Stan Fulton Building (801 E. Flamingo Road on the southeast corner of University Center Drive and East Flamingo Road) OPERATES: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays through Thursdays (closed Fridays and Saturdays)

An indoor testing area for those with no symptoms is located in the ballroom on the first floor. Those arriving at the site who are symptomatic will be diverted to a testing area in the courtyard outside the entrance of the building.

Appointments can be self-scheduled through UMC’s website at www.umcsn.com. Those with no online access or limited access may call UMC at (702) 383-2619 to schedule appointments.

Some walk-ins accepted each day on a first-come, first-served basis as staffing allows Drive-thru testing site at Texas Station (located in the parking garage on the south side of the property off Rancho Drive at 2101 Texas Star Lane) OPERATES: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays through Mondays (closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays)

Does NOT offer appointments — tests offered on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 8 a.m. (site is open as late as 4 p.m. but may close sooner if daily allotment of tests has been reached). The site has a capacity to offer 2,000 tests per day.

Face coverings, temperature checks and social distancing are required at check-in at all sites. Names, birth dates and a contact number are required as part of the registration process.

Health officials recommend a COVID-19 test for people if you have symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, cough, or shortness of breath; you have been in close contact with someone who has a confirmed or possible case of COVID-19; you were in a setting where you were exposed to a large crowd and people were not wearing face coverings or maintaining social distancing; you are planning to visit someone at high risk for COIVD-19 illness, including people 65 years of age and older or people with serious medical conditions.

Health officials also urge people to get flu shots this fall to protect health and reduce potential impacts to the local medical system. Those who are at higher risk of complications from the flu also are at higher risk of complications from COVID-19. Risk factors include people with underlying medical conditions such as heart disease, lung disease and diabetes.