LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you need a COVID-19 vaccine but cannot make it to a vaccination site due to health reasons, there is help available.

Clark County is ramping up efforts to get vaccines to homebound Nevadans.

To make an appointment to receive the covid vaccine you can call (702) 455-0696 or email homeboundvaccine@clarkcountynv.gov.

People who are homebound but want to receive the #COVID19 vaccine, there is help available!



▪️To make an appointment, call (702) 455-0696 or email homeboundvaccine@clarkcountynv.gov.



▪️The @fema/@ClarkCountyFD call center is open daily 8am-4:30pm.#Vegas #TakeYourShot pic.twitter.com/1Kfwm2C8Wz — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) April 23, 2021

Vaccines are also available for those who need medical equipment to leave their homes.