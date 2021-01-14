Clark County prepares to open mega COVID-19 vaccination site

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We are one step closer to getting the first mega COVID-19 vaccination site opened in Southern Nevada. Thursday, crews worked hard to get the system up and running at Cashman Center before allowing the public to get the immunization.

8 News Now got an inside look at the site.

People will need to fill out a simple vaccine form before getting the shot. At the start, they hope to administer 2,000 vaccines a day.

“As you can see, we have been pretty busy,” said Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick.

Cashman Center will be the county’s first mega site.

“The goal here is to get immunizations out to the public,” shared Noah Wheatley of the Clark County Fire Department.

Thursday was the trial run to identify ways to improve the system. Roughly 1,000 critical workers and those who will be working at the site were vaccinated. The public will use Cashman starting Friday, including people over the age of 70.

“Today is just closed groups that fall within that Tier 1 that we were able to reach out to that actually had people for us to test our system,” said Wheatley.

Appointments will be made online. Soon, the county expects to have this vaccine administration record online, as well.

Right now, those getting the vaccine are filling it out in person when they arrive.

“It is a vaccination report,” Wheatley explained, “and it just states any of the contradictions that might be on there that you understand what you are doing.”

People will receive the #Covid19 Vaccine Administration Record & Informed Consent paper before getting the vaccine. They hope to have this online for people to have done before arriving @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/gr0fFIvugU — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) January 14, 2021

After the county announced the expansion of the vaccination efforts this week, the site for appointments was down due to so many people logging on.

“We hope by Monday to work out the IT issues so they can start registering,” said Kirkpatrick.

When the megacenter is operating smoothly, they hope to vaccinate 4,000 people a day.

Vicki and Ted Menck spent hours trying to make an appointment online Wednesday.

“The problem is getting through, some of them may have been luck,” said Ted.

To be extra prepared, they stopped by the site to see where to go.

“We are really happy with being able to get in the first day,” said Vicki.

Cashman will be open seven days a week. You must have an appointment, and despite the website being worked on, you are encouraged to keep checking back.