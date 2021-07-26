Clark County gets creative with opportunities to get COVID-19 shots done

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – As cases rise, Clark County is renewing its focus on getting everyone vaccinated.

County Commissioners are getting creative as they try to reach as many people as possible, and there are still some potential opportunities for clinics.

Angelica Martinez received her COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

“I go to UNLV so I do plan to go back on campus,” Martinez said. “Just making sure I’m safe along with everybody else,” Martinez said.

“Being around family, I mean we’re a small family, they all work in the service industry as I do as well. So I feel like just making sure we’re following whatever they recommend to keep everybody else safe,” she said.

This is good news to Clark County Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick, who says they’re working hard to reach young people like Martinez.

“We know that this new variant is very hard, especially on our younger generation,” Kirkpatrick said.

In addition to trying to reach 18- to 40-year-olds, Kirkpatrick says officials are trying to find ideal clinic hours for those who work around the clock.

Clinics could be hosted at job sites, carwashes and more malls.

“We did see a line for the first time at the Galleria this past weekend, so we’re encouraged by that,” she said.

Kirkpatrick says it’s important to increase vaccination rates over the next few weeks — ahead of the new school year and the flu season.

The Delta variant and the common cold have similar symptoms, and Kirkpatrick does not want further spread.

“We’re all working to ensure that schools open and that we do not have to close. But we have a small gap,” Kirkpatrick said. “I’m pretty confident that the community that I live in will come together and do their part.”

As students prepare to head back to class — the health district is offering mandatory vaccines and the COVID-19 vaccine at schools across the valley.