Clark County food, hospitality workers now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Food service and casino workers in Clark County are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a statement from Nevada Health Response.

The change takes effect immediately, according to the state.

The rapid ramping-up of vaccinations comes a year after the pandemic forced the shutdown of the state’s tourism industry — affecting the same hospitality workers that are now eligible for vaccines.

According to the state, these workers are the next group in the Frontline/Essential Workforce lane (“Frontline Commerce & Service Industries”), and will allow Clark County and the Southern Nevada Health District to use their current supply on-hand while also moving into a critical workforce for Nevada’s economy.

These workers include:

All employees of restricted and nonrestricted gaming licensees and all employees of vendors and lessees located on the property of such restricted and nonrestricted licensees, regardless of furlough status, in Clark County.

Frontline hospitality workers, including casino and resort employees who have prolonged/sustained customer interaction.

Restaurant and quick serve food operations, including dark kitchen and food prep centers, beverage service employees, carryout, and delivery food workers.

Workers in cafeterias used to feed workers or other congregate settings not already captured in an occupation group listed in the Playbook.

Workers who fall under the expanded eligibility can schedule appointments online here: https://covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/vaccine/distribution/. Proof of employment (such as an employee badge or paystub) as well as photo identification must be brought to the appointment.

If no appointment times are available, the Southern Nevada Health District advises those eligible to check the calendar often. Cancellations can result in appointment slots opening throughout the day.

The Thursday statement said, “The state will continue to work with Southern Nevada Health District to expand outreach to existing eligible groups and offer resources to expand appointment hours of existing sites in Southern Nevada, in addition to identifying satellite vaccination sites that are more accessible to eligible workers, underserved communities, and vulnerable populations.”

“Additionally, the state is working with the Nevada Board of Pharmacy to open appointments at pharmacy locations to those 55+ with underlying health conditions, individuals with disabilities and individuals experiencing homelessness at pharmacies statewide by next week,” according to the Nevada Health Response release. “This is in accordance with Nevada DHHS Technical Bulletin that was developed in line with recommendations provided by the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). “