Clark County expands COVID-19 eligibility for more frontline workers; See if you’re eligible

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for more frontline workers, and it will impact thousands of people that have provided critical infrastructure throughout the pandemic.

At Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas Tuesday, many newly eligible Nevadans showed up for their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. They say it is crucial to continue their work in frontline industries.

“It was a very easy, very positive, very simple process to get the vaccine,” said Jeff Bradach, Nevada Beverage Company.

Bradach works doing distribution for Nevada Beverage Company. He was one of nearly two thousand to get their first COVID-19 vaccination at the Canyon Springs High School vaccine pod.

“A lot of my coworkers have been very concerned about their proximity to the general public, being in grocery stores, casinos, and restaurants, and anywhere else the general public is and has to be because they need groceries to survive day to day,” said Bradach.

Now the people who work in distribution, manufacturing, airport operations, communications, emergency road services, and public transportation all became eligible for the vaccine. Rideshare driver john ware says getting his vaccine is critical as the state continues to lift restrictions–and welcomes even more visitors this spring and summer.

“We have to do what we have to do, especially in my profession,” said John Ware, rideshare driver. “I’m picking up people every day, at least two to three people in my car probably every five to ten minutes. So why wouldn’t I be one of the first ones, as a forerunner to figure this thing out.”

These newly eligible groups are in addition to Nevadans ages 65 and older, healthcare workers, and public safety groups.

Vaccine appointments can be made through the Southern Nevada Health District. There are various vaccination pods and clinics throughout the valley, including at Canyon Springs High School over the next few weeks.