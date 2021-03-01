Clark County expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility March 2

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County is expanding eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 2. Those newly-eligible are all Frontline Community Support and Frontline Supply Chain and Logistics groups.

They are as follows:

Frontline Community Support:

Essential public transportation

Frontline Supply Chain and Logistics:

Agriculture and food processing

End-to-end essential goods supply chain (manufacturing, transport, distribution and sale of essential items)

Utilities and communications infrastructure

Nevada Department of Transportation and local emergency road personnel

Frontline airport operations

Other essential transportation

These folks are in addition to Nevadans ages 65 and older, healthcare workers and public safety and security frontline groups.

If you have questions or need help making an appointment, a state-administered call center is available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The number is 1-800-401-0946.

Those who need their first dose can get it at Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) and partner locations. There are clinics at Cashman Center and the Las Vegas Convention Center, open Tuesday through Saturday. Second dose appointments are available at SNHD and partner clinics for those who received their first dose from the health district.

To make an appointment, click here. If you cannot make your time or have scheduled more than one, you are urged to cancel it. You may do so by contacting the call center or emailing covidvaccine-appointments@snhd.org.