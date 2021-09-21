Clark County declares COVID misinformation a ‘public health crisis’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County has declared misinformation about COVID-19 a “public health crisis.”

A tweet from Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones states that misleading information about COVID-19 “has only made matters worse.”

The specific language of the resolution is below. ⬇️ https://t.co/urCFew7gwF pic.twitter.com/RswqZeUEhD — Justin #GetTheVax Jones (@JustinJonesNV) September 21, 2021

“It’s important for our governing board to declare health misinformation as a public health crisis and commit to doing all we can to combat the falsehoods that continue to jeopardize the lives of our citizens.”

Jones said Clark County is among only a few counties in the nation to take such a step.

“Clark County should commit to combating health misinformation and curb the spread of falsehoods htat threaten the health and safety of our residents,” according to the resolution’s last paragraph.

The resolution includes passages affirming the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and decries statements that have led many to refuse to get vaccinated.

“Misinformation has caused confusion and nationally has led to eligible people declining COVID-19 vaccines, rejecting public health measures such as masking and physical distancing, and using unproven treatments.”