Clark County Commissioners schedule emergency meeting on potential new COVID mitigation measures

Casinos and other businesses are seen reflected in the glass walls of an overpass along the Las Vegas Strip. The coronavirus hit the Las Vegas economy particularly hard. Visitors to the area plummeted by more than 90 percent in a little over a month. The state’s unemployment rocketed to 28 percent, the worst in the nation and a level not seen even during the Great Depression. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday afternoon to discuss “the increasing positivity rates of COVID-19 in Clark County… and take possible action in implementing measures to mitigate the infection rate,” according to an agenda posted Monday afternoon.

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have rose steadily over the past several weeks as the Delta variant spreads, health officials have said.

Nevada’s COVID test positivity rate hit 12% Monday, as cases and hospitalizations soared over the weekend. The state’s test positivity rate climbed from 11.3% to 12%, with Clark County hitting 13.5%.

The number of coronavirus patients in Nevada hospitals jumped by 75 to a total of 894, according to data released Monday. Hospitals reported 196 of those patients were in intensive care units, and 92 were on ventilators — all levels Nevada hasn’t seen since mid-February.

New state COVID cases jumped by more than 2,000 since Friday, with 1,900 reported in Clark County. About 92% of the state’s cases came from Southern Nevada.

“Late last week, the Southern Nevada Health District posted increased case counts and positivity rates for COVID-19 in Clark County,” the agenda item specifies. “Pursuant to the governor’s directives, enforcement measures for the pandemic now rest with county officials. The county commissioners have the authority to implement measures on businesses and activities open to the public which may assist in the fight against the heightened spread of the disease, and under emergency powers granted to the board, may adopt such measures.”

Democratic Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak handed over local COVID mitigation to counties on May 1. Clark County lifted all restrictions June 1.

A White House report released Friday showed the Las Vegas metropolitan area ranked No. 1 in COVID transmission for areas with more than 1 million people.

On Friday, the Southern Nevada Health District recommended that people wear masks indoors in public, whether they’ve been vaccinated or not.