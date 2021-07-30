Clark County among areas White House is watching for cases, deaths over past 7 days

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New cases and a growing mortality rate put Clark County in a small group of counties nationwide that the White House COVID-19 Team is watching.

Clark County, Los Angeles County and Maricopa County (Phoenix) are all on a map that highlights the number of new cases and deaths over the past seven days. Some Florida counties would also likely appear on the list — but data for deaths was not available for Florida in the White House COVID-19 report released today.

Also, Clark County, Nye County and White Pine County are among the counties around the country that the White House is watching for climbing mortality rates. Smaller populations in Nye and White Pine could be a factor in the high rates.

Clark County and Nevada remain places with high COVID-19 transmission and continue to linger on the White House’s list of “areas of concern,” according to the White House.

Nearly the entire state is labeled a “high transmission” area. Nevada is listed among these other high transmission states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Oklahoma.