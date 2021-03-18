City of North Las Vegas to open new COVID-19 vaccination site at CSN on Monday

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. The European Medicines Agency is meeting Thursday March 11, 2021, to discuss whether Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose coronavirus vaccine should be authorized, a move that would give the European Union a fourth licensed vaccine to try to curb the pandemic amid a stalled inoculation drive. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – On the heels of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s announcement that Nevada has vaccinated more than 1 million residents, the ability to get the COVID-19 vaccine shot just just opened up even more in the City of North Las Vegas.

NLV is partnering with the College of Southern Nevada to open a new COVID-19 vaccination site at CSN North Las Vegas. Operations at the newest COVID-19 site will begin Monday, March 22.

“It is safe to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and it is important to get it when you are eligible. This facility will allow residents in our hardest-hit areas to more easily have access to the life-saving shot,” said Mayor John Lee. “We appreciate CSN North Las Vegas answering the call to help us on this critical mission, and our firefighters will continue to make the process as quick and efficient as possible for everyone who wants to be vaccinated. I’m proud of the work that our vaccination team has put in so far, and I’m excited for this partnership with CSN moving forward.”

CSN will offer first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by appointment only. Those who are currently eligible for the vaccine can make an appointment online at vax4nv.nv.gov or by calling 1-800-401-0946.

Vaccinations will be given in the Tyrone Thompson Student Union, located on the south end of the CSN North Las Vegas campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave.

“Making sure that members of our community have safe, convenient access to the COVID-19 vaccine is one of the most important things we can do,” said Clarissa Cota, Vice President and Provost of the college’s North Las Vegas Campus. “We couldn’t be more pleased to join the city of North Las Vegas in this worthwhile effort that will benefit the entire community.”

The CSN North Las Vegas location replaces the Canyon Springs High School POD (point of distribution), which concludes operations tomorrow (Friday).

To date, the City of North Las Vegas has administered approximately 50,000 shots as part of its vaccination efforts, including at targeted pop-up clinics for first and second doses at Rose Gardens Senior Apartments, Owens Senior Apartments, MLK Senior Center, and Neighborhood Recreation Center.