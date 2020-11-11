City of North Las Vegas closes City Hall for 2 weeks to support Gov. Sisolak’s ‘Stay Home 2.0’ plan

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of North Las Vegas will close its City Hall for the next two weeks. After Governor Steve Sisolak’s news conference announcing his ‘Stay Home 2.0’ plan, the City of North Las Vegas reiterated that it was with the Governor.

In a tweet on Twitter, the City said, “as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Nevada, the City of North Las Vegas would do its part to help slow the spread because it is committed to the health and safety of our residents and employees.”

The City of North Las Vegas also released the following statement: