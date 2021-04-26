City of Las Vegas, SNHD to host pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The city of Las Vegas and the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) have partnered to provide a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site this week.

It will be held Tuesday to Thursday, April 27-29, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 2300 W. Bonanza Road in Ward 5, that’s near the intersection with Rancho Drive.

The site will administer the two-dose Moderna vaccine. Those interested in getting a vaccine at the clinic should schedule an appointment.

How to book a vaccine appointment:

Click “Schedule An Appointment” and follow the directions

Select the date you want

Continue to follow the prompts to select the West Bonanza location

Those coming to the site will want to enter from Dike Road, which is off Bonanza Road east of Rancho Drive.

“The city of Las Vegas continues to provide vaccinations for the community with convenient pop-up sites that are easy for residents to get to,” Ward 5 Councilman Cedric Crear said. “I encourage everyone to take advantage of the opportunity to be vaccinated so that together we can beat this pandemic.”

