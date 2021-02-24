City of Henderson has 1,500 openings for 65+, other approved tier to get COVID-19 vaccine

Csaba Lengyel, President of the University of Szeged’s Szent-Gyorgyi Albert Clinic Center shows a vial of the vaccine against COVID-19 produced by Chinese Sinopharm at the university in Szeged, Hungary, Wednesday, February 24, 2021. (Tibor Rosta/MTI via AP)

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The City of North Las Vegas has 1500 openings for those 65+ needing the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines. The information was announced Wednesday on Twitter.

Appointments are now available for seniors to sign up this Thursday and Friday, Feb. 25 and 26. Schedule your appointment here.

Again, appointments at North Las Vegas sites are restricted to those 65 and older, healthcare workers, public safety employees, education and daycare staff, and court staff. Y

Everyone is required to show ID to confirm they are eligible for the current tier.

The City of Henderson suggests you provide your phone number to receive an SMS (text) reminder two hours prior to your appointment. Once booked, you will receive an email confirmation with important appointment details, including an intake form.

It is also requested that you bring a completed copy of the intake form with you to your scheduled appointment if possible. For additional assistance, please call 702-342-8417 and leave a voicemail.