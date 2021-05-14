Circa moves to 100% occupancy for first time, drops masks for fully vaccinated guests, staff

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Circa Las Vegas is celebrating something big. The resort will move to 100% occupancy for the first time since its grand opening during the pandemic.

In addition, fully vaccinated guests and staff will not be required to wear masks while on property. They are a must, though, for those who are not vaccinated. The resort will also drop social distancing requirements.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board approved the measures.

Circa welcomed the public through its doors for the first time on October 28, 2020. In a tweet Friday, the resort wrote, “All of our smiles have been masked …until now. It’s time to experience Circa the right way, safely.”