LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A week ago, eight of Nevada’s 17 counties were at “high” community levels for COVID-19, but an update today shows that conditions have improved around the state.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that Clark County remains at high community level, but seven other counties have moved past that designation. Nye is the only county newly listed at the high level this week.

Community levels are meant to help officials understand the impact of COVID-19 in terms of hospitalizations and health care system strain, according to CDC’s website. It also accounts for transmission in the community. The CDC updates the community level each week on Thursday.

Washoe, Churchill and Esmeralda counties moved from high to medium community level this week. Carson City, Pershing, Mineral and Lyon counties moved all the way from high to low community levels. Several other counties moved from medium to low levels.

All indicators in Clark County declined, but not enough to move to medium community level.

Case rate per 100,000 population: 236.73 (down from 245.86)

New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population: 16.5 (down from 17.2)

Percent of hospital beds used by COVID-19 patients: 6.7% (down from 7.2%)

The CDC recommends wearing masks indoors in public when the community level is at high.

The chart above explains the factors used to determine the community level for each county.